North Charleston Pops! single tickets on sale Mon. Aug. 13

click to enlarge
Single tickets for the North Charleston POPS! 2018-19 season go on sale Mon. Aug. 13
at 10 a.m. Conductor Nick Palmer says, “Our 7th season promises to be the best ever," which is a winning recommendation if we ever heard one. Palmer also assures concert goers: "By popular request, we will be featuring the orchestra on all the concerts, while bringing to our stage top-notch guest artists performing 'The Coolest Music' and 'Always the Unexpected.'"
The 2018-19 season kicks off on Sept. 8 with Phantom, Pandolfi, and Beyond
with the world premiere of the Andrew Lloyd Webber piano concerto. Next up is Country Legends: Nashville Comes to the Lowcountry
on Nov. 3 and Glorious Gershwin
on Jan. 26.
The season continues on March 9 with March Madness: Music Inspired by Sports
and concludes on April 27 with the Music of John Denver.
If you're in it for the long haul, reserved season tickets are available at the ticket office or online and prices range from $19-$39. Season ticket holders enjoy free parking, priority access to tickets, and special discounts and offers.