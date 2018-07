North Charleston Pops! single tickets on sale Mon. Aug. 13

click to enlarge Provided

Single tickets for the North Charleston POPS! 2018-19 season go on sale Mon. Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. Conductor Nick Palmer says, “Our 7th season promises to be the best ever," which is a winning recommendation if we ever heard one. Palmer also assures concert goers: "By popular request, we will be featuring the orchestra on all the concerts, while bringing to our stage top-notch guest artists performing 'The Coolest Music' and 'Always the Unexpected.'"The 2018-19 season kicks off on Sept. 8 withwith the world premiere of the Andrew Lloyd Webber piano concerto. Next up ison Nov. 3 andon Jan. 26.The season continues on March 9 withand concludes on April 27 with theIf you're in it for the long haul, reserved season tickets are available at the ticket office or online and prices range from $19-$39. Season ticket holders enjoy free parking, priority access to tickets, and special discounts and offers.