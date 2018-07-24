North Charleston Pops! single tickets on sale Mon. Aug. 13

Select Your Seat at North Charleston's PAC open house on Mon. June 18

It's back — Select Your Seat night at the North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center returns on Mon. June 18, offering all Charleston theater lovers the opportunity to, well, select their seats for the 2018-2019 season. From 5-7 p.m. you can enjoy live music, complimentary hors d'oeuvres, wine tasting, and backstage tours at the PAC.

By Connelly Hardaway

