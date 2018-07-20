Friday, July 20, 2018

Snag $10 tickets to this weekend's 'A String Between Man & The World'

Cha-ching

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, Jul 20, 2018 at 2:08 PM

click to enlarge _jamesstring.jpg

As a special thank you to loyal theater-goers in Charleston, What If? Productions offers $10 tickets to the opening weekend of their performance, A String Between Man & The World. The play kicks off tonight at Chapel Theatre at 7:30 p.m. and you can buy tickets online. Just enter the code NASA to get your discount.

A String Between Man & The World makes its debut as a working developmental premiere production, starring James Ketelaar as a man appealing for release from a mental facility. His ailment? He claims he existed 57 years before he was born, traveled through time, and was then erased from history.

Event Details A String Between Man & The World
@ Chapel Theatre
172 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Fridays, Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., July 22, 3 p.m. Continues through July 28
Price: $18/adults, $16/senior, military, $12/students
Buy Tickets
Theater
Map

Tags: , , , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    A String Between Man & The World @ Chapel Theatre

    • Fridays, Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., July 22, 3 p.m. Continues through July 28 $18/adults, $16/senior, military, $12/students
    • Buy Tickets

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS