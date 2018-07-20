Friday, July 20, 2018
Snag $10 tickets to this weekend's 'A String Between Man & The World'
Cha-ching
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Fri, Jul 20, 2018 at 2:08 PM
As a special thank you to loyal theater-goers in Charleston, What If? Productions offers $10 tickets to the opening weekend of their performance, A String Between Man & The World
. The play kicks off tonight at Chapel Theatre at 7:30 p.m. and you can buy tickets online
. Just enter the code NASA to get your discount.
A String Between Man & The World
makes its debut as a working developmental premiere production, starring James Ketelaar as a man appealing for release from a mental facility. His ailment? He claims he existed 57 years before he was born, traveled through time, and was then erased from history.
