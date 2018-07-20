Friday, July 20, 2018
Get abstracted at North Chs. City Gallery's August exhibit, 'Inside Out'
Featuring all female artists
by Connelly Hardaway
on Fri, Jul 20, 2018 at 11:09 AM
Peggy Vineyard
-
"Threads of Life"
North Charleston City Gallery presents a group exhibition of works by Women of Expressive Abstracts this August, with an opening reception on Thurs. Aug. 2 from 5-7 p.m. Some of the exhibiting artists will be present during the reception and refreshments will be served.
The Women of Expressive Abstracts is comprised, naturally, of 35 female Abstract Expressionist painters who "share a common interest and passion for abstract art." The title of this North Charleston show is Inside Out
, and reflects the "language of nonobjective abstraction." Each artist draws from her own experiences and then interprets these stories in her works.
And in case you're wondering how these women from all over the country know each other — they do have a common denominator. Each woman studied with master artist, educator, and author Steven Aimone
.
