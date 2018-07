Creative Mornings Charleston postponed due to flooding downtown

click to enlarge

Here comes the rain Charleston. Normally we aren't posting about rain-soaked canceled events (please see: yesterday's news about Marg Fest ) until at least September, but the downpours stop for no man. Creative Mornings Charleston — with featured speaker Matt Monday — has been postponed due to severe flooding downtown. The talk will now be held next Fri. July 27 at 8 a.m. at Cannon Green (same time, same place).If your CHS events are being postponed or canceled due to weather this weekend, let us know by emailing connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.