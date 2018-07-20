Friday, July 20, 2018

Creative Mornings Charleston postponed due to flooding downtown

When it rains it pours

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, Jul 20, 2018 at 7:02 AM

click to enlarge img_5886.jpg

Here comes the rain Charleston. Normally we aren't posting about rain-soaked canceled events (please see: yesterday's news about Marg Fest) until at least September, but the downpours stop for no man. Creative Mornings Charleston — with featured speaker Matt Monday — has been postponed due to severe flooding downtown. The talk will now be held next Fri. July 27 at 8 a.m. at Cannon Green (same time, same place).

If your CHS events are being postponed or canceled due to weather this weekend, let us know by emailing connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS