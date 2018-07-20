Friday, July 20, 2018
Creative Mornings Charleston postponed due to flooding downtown
When it rains it pours
by Connelly Hardaway
on Fri, Jul 20, 2018 at 7:02 AM
Here comes the rain Charleston. Normally we aren't posting about rain-soaked canceled events (please see: yesterday's news about Marg Fest
) until at least September, but the downpours stop for no man. Creative Mornings Charleston — with featured speaker Matt Monday — has been postponed due to severe flooding downtown. The talk will now be held next Fri. July 27 at 8 a.m. at Cannon Green (same time, same place).
If your CHS events are being postponed or canceled due to weather this weekend, let us know by emailing connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.
