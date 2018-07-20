Charlton Singleton stepping down as director of Charleston Jazz Orchestra after 10 years

After 10 years of serving as the Charleston Jazz Orchestra's music director, trumpeter, emcee, and conductor Charlton Singleton is stepping down to continue performing and working as a music educator. Singleton will continue with the CJO through the end of season 10; CJO musician, saxophonist, and educator Robert Lewis will take over as director for the 2019 season.
"While we're sad to see Charlton depart, we're absolutely thrilled to see his musical career skyrocketing and we deeply value his many contributions during the past ten years," said CJO executive director Mary Beth Natarajan in a press release.
In addition to leading the CJO for a decade, Singleton has quite an impressive resume — which you can read all about in our June 27 cover story "Taking Notes" — including being the first artist in residence at the Gaillard Center, and the first African-American artist in residence in the Gaillard's 50-year history. Singleton is currently touring worldwide as a member of Billboard-ranked band Ranky Tanky.
Be sure to catch Singleton's final performance at the Holiday Swing concert on December 1, 2018. Purchase tickets online for either the 5 or 8 p.m. show.