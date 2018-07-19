Slave Dwelling Project, Historic Charleston, and the Gaillard join for ambitious event recognizing African-American cultural contributions

click to enlarge
Provided
Scenes captured from the Beyond the Big House Tour.
In one of the more ambitious multimedia/historical/artistic projects we've seen in a while, the Slave Dwelling Project, Historic Charleston Foundation, and the Gaillard Center are coming together to present Prints in Clay, an "artistic and educational exploration into the many contributions of African Americans to the history and culture of the community." The day-long event takes place on Sat. Sept. 15 and tickets start at $40.
Prints in Clay starts with a "Beyond the Big House
" tour at 1 p.m., where guests can "step inside the back buildings and former work lots of Charleston's private houses." The tour starts at the Gaillard, moving through several properties associated with African Americans, both free and enslaved, in the nearby neighborhoods of Mazyck-Wraggborough and Ansonborough.
At 5 p.m. Dr. Jessica Harris hosts a curated dinner, The Food of the African Diaspora, featuring a historically informed three-course meal. The dishes will highlight agricultural products essential to cooks of the mid-eighteenth and nineteenth centuries.
The day ends with Still, We Rise!, a concert featuring J'Nai Bridges and Lowcountry Voices with arrangements by Wycliffe Gordon at 7 p.m. Tickets for this concert
are currently on sale.
Tickets for both the Beyond the Big House ($40) tour and The Food of the African Diaspora dinner ($89+) go on sale this Fri. July 20
