Thursday, July 19, 2018

Following a week-long camp, local kids display art at Redux this Fri. July 20

Home is art

Posted by Christina Burnley on Thu, Jul 19, 2018 at 10:44 AM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
This week, Redux has been hosting an art and architecture camp for a lucky nine kids as part of their outreach program, “Home is Art.” Redux introduced architect Kevan Hoertdoerfer to James Simons Elementary School, who then asked kids to design creative houses. Little did they know, those drawings would serve as their applications for a scholarship to Redux’s “Home is Art” camp.

After a fun week of exploring their creativity and imagination, it’s time to see what these young Monets have created. You can come check out the end results for yourself at Redux’s exhibition “Home is Art” this Fri. July 20 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Redux also celebrates the opening of its latest exhibits, residue and Prune, Layer, Bloom, which guests are invited to check out as well. 
Related Kate MacNeil's Redux show confronts the aftermath of trauma: What Remains
Kate MacNeil's Redux show confronts the aftermath of trauma
What Remains
What does it mean to remain? Who are we after the storm, after the love affair, after the political upset? After the defining moment, what defines us?
By Connelly Hardaway
Features

Location Details Redux Contemporary Art Center
Redux Contemporary Art Center
1056 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 722-0697
Gallery and Music Venue
Map

Tags: , , , ,

Location

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Gallery 1056: Prune, Layer, Bloom @ Redux Contemporary Art Center

    • Fri., July 20, 5 p.m. and July 20-Sept. 1 Free to attend

  • Staff Pick
    residue @ Redux Contemporary Art Center

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS