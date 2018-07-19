Following a week-long camp, local kids display art at Redux this Fri. July 20

click to enlarge Provided

This week, Redux has been hosting an art and architecture camp for a lucky nine kids as part of their outreach program, “Home is Art.” Redux introduced architect Kevan Hoertdoerfer to James Simons Elementary School, who then asked kids to design creative houses. Little did they know, those drawings would serve as their applications for a scholarship to Redux’s “Home is Art” camp.After a fun week of exploring their creativity and imagination, it’s time to see what these young Monets have created. You can come check out the end results for yourself at Redux’s exhibition “Home is Art” this Fri. July 20 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.Redux also celebrates the opening of its latest exhibits,and, which guests are invited to check out as well.