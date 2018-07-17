CHS Artist Collective and Heart of Gold Gallery present 'Endless Summer' on Thurs. July 26

click to enlarge Noah Abrams

"Venice Beach" 2012

Surf culture is cool — but for those of us who are less than coordinated, there are perhaps better ways of engaging with it than trying to straddle our clumsy butts on a surfboard. For example, on Thurs. July 26 you can head to Charleston Artist Collective and Heart of Gold Gallery to check out their collaborative exhibit,Heart of Gold will be showing surf photography pieces dating back from today’s work to pieces from the 1960s, and Charleston Artist Collective will be displaying summer and beach-themed work from some of their own artists. The exhibit will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 414 Whilden St., complete with refreshments, artists to meet and greet, and summertime inspired works of art.