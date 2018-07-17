Tuesday, July 17, 2018

CHS Artist Collective and Heart of Gold Gallery present 'Endless Summer' on Thurs. July 26

Fun in the sun

Posted by Francesca Mathewes on Tue, Jul 17, 2018 at 12:50 PM

click to enlarge "Venice Beach" 2012 - NOAH ABRAMS
  • Noah Abrams
  • "Venice Beach" 2012
Surf culture is cool — but for those of us who are less than coordinated, there are perhaps better ways of engaging with it than trying to straddle our clumsy butts on a surfboard. For example, on Thurs. July 26 you can head to Charleston Artist Collective and Heart of Gold Gallery to check out their collaborative exhibit, Endless Summer.

Heart of Gold will be showing surf photography pieces dating back from today’s work to pieces from the 1960s, and Charleston Artist Collective will be displaying summer and beach-themed work from some of their own artists. The exhibit will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 414 Whilden St., complete with refreshments, artists to meet and greet, and summertime inspired works of art.
Event Details Endless Summer
@ Heart of Gold Gallery
414 Whilden St.
Mt. Pleasant
Mount Pleasant, SC
When: Thu., July 26, 5:30 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Visual Arts
Map

