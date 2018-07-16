The 10th annual Lowcountry Jazz Festival heads to the Gaillard on Labor Day weekend

click to enlarge
Hear tunes from flutist Althea Rene at the fest.
The Lowcountry Jazz Festival — a.k.a. the best way to hear smooth jazz in Charleston, celebrates its 10th anniversary with a Labor Day weekend full of tunes kicking off Sat. Sept. 1. This year’s headliners include four-time Grammy nominated saxophonist Boney James, vocalist Avery Sunshine, Grammy-nominated pianist David Benoit, and Neo-soul singer Eric “Erro” Roberson.
Tickets range from $68-$153 and are available online
Additional acts include acoustic guitarist Marc Antoine; guitarists Nick Colionne and Matt Marshak; keyboardist Brian Simpson; saxophonist Eric Darius; flutist Althea Rene, R&B/jazz singer-songwriter Selina Albright; and Smooth Jazz Artist of the Year, saxophonist Jazmin Ghent.
Proceeds from the Lowcountry Jazz Festival go toward helping non profits. The fest is the primary fundraiser for Closing the Gap in Health Care,
Inc., a nonprofit organization whose mission is decreasing health disparities and increasing health literacy, especially for African Americans and the underserved in South Carolina and the nation. This year, the festival will celebrate the life of Tonisha Bell Alston, the former program director of both Lowcountry Jazz Festival and Closing the Gap in Healthcare, Inc.