Redux Contemporary Art Center hopes to raise 10K with online fundraiser
A little bit goes a long way
Christina Burnley
July 16, 2018
Help fund more Redux classes by donating online.
Redux Contemporary Art Center is currently holding an online fundraiser on YouCaring.com
to raise money for their outreach program, scholarships for community youth, signage, a new user-friendly website, continuous studio upkeep, and their exhibition program.
As Redux executive director Cara Leepson puts it, with a space three times the size of their old one, Redux has a more aggressive day-to-day operation on their hands and any and all donations help. Once Redux reaches 10K, the Donnelly Foundation will match the gifts.
Learn more online at reduxstudios.org
