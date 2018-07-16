Monday, July 16, 2018

Redux Contemporary Art Center hopes to raise 10K with online fundraiser

Posted by Christina Burnley on Mon, Jul 16, 2018 at 5:16 PM

Redux Contemporary Art Center is currently holding an online fundraiser on YouCaring.com to raise money for their outreach program, scholarships for community youth, signage, a new user-friendly website, continuous studio upkeep, and their exhibition program.

As Redux executive director Cara Leepson puts it, with a space three times the size of their old one, Redux has a more aggressive day-to-day operation on their hands and any and all donations help. Once Redux reaches 10K, the Donnelly Foundation will match the gifts.

Learn more online at reduxstudios.org.

