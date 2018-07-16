Monday, July 16, 2018

It's 'Christmas Carol' in July time — snag discounted Charleston Stage tickets now through Wednesday

Posted by Francesca Mathewes on Mon, Jul 16, 2018 at 5:16 PM

It may be almost 90 degrees outside, but don’t let that stop you from checking out this Christmas deal: Charleston Stage is running a “Christmas in July” sale for their annual presentation of A Christmas Carol this winter. Now until 11:59 p.m on July 18, you can get $10 off on up to four tickets for any performance of A Christmas Carol, which plays from November 28-December 19.

You can also start buying tickets for Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells, (although the sale doesn’t apply to tickets for Junie B., but hey at least you guarantee a great Xmas gift). To get the Christmas Carol deal, enter “JULYSALE41” when you click “Buy Now” at charlestonstage.com.

