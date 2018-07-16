Monday, July 16, 2018
It's 'Christmas Carol' in July time — snag discounted Charleston Stage tickets now through Wednesday
by Francesca Mathewes
on Mon, Jul 16, 2018 at 5:16 PM
It may be almost 90 degrees outside, but don’t let that stop you from checking out this Christmas deal: Charleston Stage is running a “Christmas in July” sale for their annual presentation of A Christmas Carol
this winter. Now until 11:59 p.m on July 18, you can get $10 off on up to four tickets for any performance of A Christmas Carol
, which plays from November 28-December 19.
You can also start buying tickets for Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells
, (although the sale doesn’t apply to tickets for Junie B.
, but hey at least you guarantee a great Xmas gift). To get the Christmas Carol deal, enter “JULYSALE41” when you click “Buy Now” at charlestonstage.com
.
