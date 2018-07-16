Drag someone to see Trixie Mattel with you at the Charleston Music Hall on Oct. 19
Two Birds, One Stone
by Adam Manno
on Mon, Jul 16, 2018 at 5:43 PM
Two-time RuPaul's Drag Race alumna Trixie Mattel will lip sync for her life at the Charleston Music Hall on Fri. Oct. 19 at 8 p.m.
The bona fide country-folk crossover, who isn't likely to Ashlee Simpson her way through anything anymore, got her big break after competing in the seventh season of RuPaul's drag extravaganza back when it was still on Logo TV in 2015.
Since then, the JonBenét-meets-Barbie character has parlayed her quick wit and downward-spiraling humor into "UNHhhh," a half-animated web series with fellow contestant Katya. It was picked up by Viceland as The Trixie & Katya Show, which finished airing its first season back in March.
Born Brian Firkus, Mattell released her first album, Two Birds, in 2017, followed by One Stone in March. Both peaked at number 16 on Billboard's Americana/Folk albums chart.
Also in March, she was crowned winner of the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, so it's safe to say it's been a pretty busy and blissful year for the Wisconsin-born drag star.
Mattel's Music Hall show will feature stand-up comedy, music, and sketches.
Tickets to "Trixie Mattel: Super Bowlcut" go on sale Fri. July 20 at 10 a.m. here.
They range from $32 for a regular ticket and $99 for a pre-show meet-and-greet. Dinner can be added to the show for an additional $32 per ticket.