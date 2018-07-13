Harry Potter Film Concert series returns next February, tickets on sale Fri. July 20

click to enlarge
Thought to be one of the great cultural events of our generation’s time, Harry Potter (tell us we're wrong) is back for The Harry Potter Film Concert Series
at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. This concert series will feature music from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
, the third film in the Harry Potter series, played by the Charleston Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and set to the film.
On Feb. 23 and 24 2019, the CSO will take us back to Hogwarts while the film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.
Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
in Concert, more than half a million fans have enjoyed this surreal experience, which is scheduled to include over 600 shows across more than 38 countries worldwide through the remainder of 2018.
For those of you who need a refresher, the third installment follows Harry, Ron, and Hermione as they meet escaped prisoner Sirius Black. Harry must also withstand soul-sucking Dementors, outsmart a life-threatening werewolf, and come to terms with the truth about Sirius and his relationship to Harry’s parents.
Tickets go on sale Fri. July 20 at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. In case you aren't a true fan, just a friendly reminder that these tickets go on sale just in time for Harry Potter's birthday, which falls on July 31, of course.