Get your hands dirty at two upcoming Redux workshops

Bee the artist you wish to see in the world with a special encaustic workshop at Redux later this month.
Tap into your inner Monet because Redux Contemporary Art Center is hosting some seriously cool upcoming workshops, including one tomorrow afternoon. Hop on it y'all.
On Sat. July 14 from 1- 3 p.m., stop by Redux for an Indigo Dye Workshop ($75/members, $100/non-members
) by instructor Tamara Evans. Discover the history of indigo in Charleston while exploring Shibori indigo and dye techniques in this fun hands-on workshop. You’ll even be able to dye a canvas bag and cotton scarf or handkerchief to take home. All materials will be provided, but feel free to bring additional natural fabric to dye as well.
Have you ever worked with Encaustic art? It’s an ancient art form tracing back to the Egyptians, and consists of molten beeswax combined with damar resin. Encaustic means to “burn in,” which makes sense when you’re applying multiple layers while utilizing various heat sources to make a uniquely beautiful creation. Students will experiment with a variety of different methods including texture, collage, photo transfers, painting, and incising lines. Don’t worry, all materials will be provided, with registration fee starting at $280 for members and $350 for non members
. This intensive process will make you a soon-to-be pro, with a two day workshop on Sat. July 28 and Sun. July 29 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m (short lunch break included).
Check out all of Redux's workshops online
