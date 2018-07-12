Thursday, July 12, 2018

Holy City + Art Show held one night only at Tua Lingua on Sun. July 15

Creations on the theme of religion and divinity

Posted by Francesca Mathewes on Thu, Jul 12, 2018 at 2:46 PM

Religious art walked so that modern art could run — which is sometimes easy to forget amidst a constantly expanding world of new digital art mediums, abstract ideas, and the constant stream of media we subject ourselves to every day. But Tua Lingua is taking art back to its roots by hosting Holy City + Art Show on Sun. July 15 at 7 p.m., a one night exhibit for artists and their creations on the theme of religion and divinity.

The show will feature over 10 local artists, featuring art from a variety of mediums. There will also be several performances, including puppetry by Sage Dakota Graham. Mix up your Sunday routine and head over to what might be the last Tua Lingua show (at least in its current state at this location) for a while.

There is a $10 donation, and attendees are encouraged to bring flowers.
Event Details Holy City Art Show
@ Tua Lingua
1813 Reynolds Ave.
North Charleston, SC
When: Sun., July 15, 7 p.m.
Price: $10 donation
