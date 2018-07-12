Thursday, July 12, 2018
Gibbes Museum loans portrait of Denmark Vesey to Art Institute of Chicago
As part of the Charles White Retrospective
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Jul 12, 2018 at 11:37 AM
Charcoal and white gouache on illustration board, 1943.
The Gibbes' imagined portrait of Denmark Vesey is currently on loan to the Charles White: A Retrospective
exhibition at the Art Institute of Chicago. The exhibition opens at the MOMA in October.
Charles White's portrait of Vesey is displayed alongside 100 other works including paintings, prints, photographs, record covers, and archival materials that span White's career from the 1930s until his death in 1979.
Vesey, for those of you who need a history refresher, is a well known African-American figure best known for organizing a slave revolt in Charleston, for which he was executed in 1822.
