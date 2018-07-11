Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Terry McMillan headlines third annual Black Ink Book Festival this September

Held at the Main Library

Terry McMillan is the bestselling author of "How Stella Got Her Groove Back" and "Waiting to Exhale"
  • Provided
  • Terry McMillan is the bestselling author of "How Stella Got Her Groove Back" and "Waiting to Exhale"
Now in its third year, the Black Ink Book Festival is a local celebration of Black writers and their work, exposing readers of all ages to the variety of African-American authors in the area. The festival will be held on Sat. Sept. 8 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Main Library and is free and open to the public.

This year's featured speaker, Terry McMillan, is The New York Times bestselling author of Waiting to Exhale and How Stella Got Her Groove Back. She joins 60 Black authors and hundreds of readers during Black Ink.

McMillan's successes are far-reaching, from being a featured guest in Oprah's Life Class to seeing four of her books turned into major motion pictures. McMillan has said, "I write about what breaks my heart. What I don't understand. And what I wish I could change."

In addition to hearing from McMillan, guests at Black Ink will get to check out author and vendor exhibits, author discussions and signings, and a panel featuring renowned African-American authors.

Event Details Black Ink Book Festival
@ Main Library
68 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Sept. 8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
