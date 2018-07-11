Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Local comedian Andy Livengood hosts Teen-Prov improv class this July
Whose line is it anyway?
by Katie Lyons
on Wed, Jul 11, 2018 at 1:13 PM
When he's not performing, Livengood teaches improv classes at Theatre 99
Award-winning local comedian Andy Livengood is teaching a five-week improv class for teens ages 13-17 at Threshold Repertory Theatre starting next Thurs. July 19. The class is held every Thursday, July 19-August 16 from 4-5:30 p.m. and will end with a graduation performance for family and friends. You can register and pay
on Threshold Repertory's website for the $200 workshop.
Teens will learn the ins and outs of improv comedy like how to build a scene using teamwork as well as the tenants of improv. There are no boring lectures or theory in this workshop — instead, students will learn by getting on stage and doing scenes together.
Livengood studied improv at the Upright Citizens Brigade in NYC and the Annoyance Theater in Chicago and CCP
voted Livengood “Best Local Comic” in 2010. His extensive background in improv, comedy, and acting ensures he will have plenty of wisdom to pass on to the future improv generation.
