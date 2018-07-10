Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Call for ideas: TEDxCharleston taking submissions until Aug. 27
Meet with past speakers on Mon. July 23
Posted
by Christina Burnley
on Tue, Jul 10, 2018 at 4:56 PM
TEDxCharleston wants to hear your big idea for their upcoming TEDx event, 'Currents,' to be held on April 10, 2019. After a one-year hiatus, organizers describe 2019’s theme as “powerful, persistent, and often unperceived forces that enhance our world and inspire transformation.”
If your idea fits the bill, and you want to get involved from the ground up, attend the TEDxCharleston Idea Maker Meetup on Mon. July 23 from 5-7 p.m. at The Alley. Hear from past speakers, get tips on perfecting your application, and find out what it takes to be the next speaker or performer.
If you can’t make it to the meetup, your idea can still be heard. The call for ideas is open until Aug. 27. Submit your applications online
