What If? Productions explores the depths of the human mind in 'A String Between Man & The World'
Including "possible time travel"
by Katie Lyons
on Mon, Jul 9, 2018 at 12:02 PM
Charleston’s What If? Productions
is kicking off their 9th season with the premiere of the one man mind-trip, A String Between Man & the World
. Playwright Paige Zubel’s new work is a stunning and surreal journey into the conspiracy theory-laden mind of a man trying to get released from an unknown mental facility.
A String Between Man & the World
is hosted by the College of Charleston Department of Theater and Dance and will be presented exclusively at the Chapel Theater. There are five chances to check out the show: July 20, 21, 27, and 28 at 7:30 p.m. and July 22 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $18/adults, $16/seniors, $12/students and can be purchased online
.
The one-man-show is performed by What If? Collective member James Ketelaar as he explores the “depths of the human mind, possible time travel, and the desperation that comes with being at the end of your rope.” The show is Ketelaar’s swan song performance in the Holy City as he will be heading to New York City this fall.
