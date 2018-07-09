Monday, July 9, 2018

What If? Productions explores the depths of the human mind in 'A String Between Man & The World'

Including "possible time travel"

Posted by Katie Lyons on Mon, Jul 9, 2018 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
Charleston’s What If? Productions is kicking off their 9th season with the premiere of the one man mind-trip, A String Between Man & the World. Playwright Paige Zubel’s new work is a stunning and surreal journey into the conspiracy theory-laden mind of a man trying to get released from an unknown mental facility.

A String Between Man & the World is hosted by the College of Charleston Department of Theater and Dance and will be presented exclusively at the Chapel Theater. There are five chances to check out the show: July 20, 21, 27, and 28 at 7:30 p.m. and July 22 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $18/adults, $16/seniors, $12/students and can be purchased online.

The one-man-show is performed by What If? Collective member James Ketelaar as he explores the “depths of the human mind, possible time travel, and the desperation that comes with being at the end of your rope.” The show is Ketelaar’s swan song performance in the Holy City as he will be heading to New York City this fall. 

Event Details A String Between Man & The World
@ Chapel Theatre
172 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Fridays, Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., July 22, 3 p.m. Continues through July 28
Price: $18/adults, $16/senior, military, $12/students
Buy Tickets
Theater
Map

