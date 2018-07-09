Monday, July 9, 2018

Tickets for Rudolph (yes, Rudolph) at the NPAC go on sale this Fri. July 13

Posted by Christina Burnley on Mon, Jul 9, 2018 at 12:17 PM

Y’all, Christmas is just 169 days away (but who’s counting). For those eager to get a jump start into the holiday spirit, why not celebrate with Christmas in July? That’s right folks, ‘tis the season for tickets to go on sale for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer live on stage at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

Everyone’s favorite reindeer is back by popular demand: After three years of successfully touring the U.S, Rudolph and the gang are back in Charleston this December for more family fun. Based on the 1964 animated television classic, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, this musical is a new way to experience this beloved holiday tradition.

And while the musical doesn’t hit the stage until Wed. Dec. 19, you can buy your tickets online starting this Fri. July 13 at 10 a.m.

Event Details Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
@ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
5001 Coliseum Drive
North Charleston, South Carolina
When: Wed., Dec. 19
Price: TBA
Theater, Family + Kids and Holiday Happenings
Map

