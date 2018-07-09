Reese Witherspoon brings book tour to the Gaillard this September

click to enlarge
Academy-Award winning actress, producer, and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon is coming to the Charleston Gaillard Center on September 18 as part of her upcoming Whiskey in a Teacup
book tour. Tickets go on sale this Friday
and range from $58-$180. VIP tickets include a Draper James tote bag filled with some of Witherspoon's favorite products, a signed book, and a photo with Elle Woods, err, Witherspoon.
You may know Witherspoon from films like Legally Blonde, Cruel Intentions, Election, Walk the Line
, or A Wrinkle In Time
. (If you are not familiar with Witherspoon’s work then kindly take some time today to press play on Big Little Lies
, one of her recent, and arguably her best, performances).
During her Gaillard Center event, Witherspoon will share personal stories, discuss how she entertains and decorates her home, and how she makes the holidays special for her family. When discussing the book title, Whiskey in a Teacup
, Witherspoon said, “My grandmother Dorothea always said that it was a combination of beauty and strength that made Southern women ‘whiskey in a teacup.’ We may be delicate and ornamental on the outside, but we’re strong and fiery on the inside. I’m so excited to travel around the country and meet more strong women and share our stories.”