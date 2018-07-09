Itinerant Literate Books opens brick and mortar store in Park Circle this month

click to enlarge Provided

Oh this old thing? The bookmobile will still be making rounds in Charleston, but you can also head to 4824 Chateau Ave. for Itinerant Literate's new brick and mortar spot.

There's something about 4824 Chateau Ave., Park Circle's little building that could. What was once the successful Orange Spot Coffee House (now located at 1011 East Montague), and later the thriving flower shop, Roadside Blooms (now at 4610 Spruill), is the new home of formerly mobile bookstore, Itinerant Literate Books. The bookstore opens later this month, with a storefront grand opening scheduled for Sat. July 21 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.After three years of mobile bookselling, Christen Thompson and Julia Turner are settling into their first brick and mortar location. In a press release Thompson says, "With this new space, we'll have the ability to do so much more. Host open mics for storytelling and poetry readings, release parties for local authors, and just generally be a space for people to regularly discover and access new books."On Sat. July 21 guests can look forward to door prizes during the day-long celebration of Itinerant Literate's new location, as well as a children's story time, a literary scavenger hunt, and an open mic, with live music starting at 5 p.m.The bookmobile will continue to operate outside of the Park Circle area.