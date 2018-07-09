Monday, July 9, 2018
CCPL and the RiverDogs team up to fight the summer slide
by Christina Burnley
on Mon, Jul 9, 2018 at 3:38 PM
Charleston County Public Library teams up with the Charleston RiverDogs for a special story time to launch the Summer Slugger program
. This baseball-themed initiative is aimed at preventing kids from losing their academic engagement over the summer months. Summer Slugger offers kids ages eight to 12 free baseball-themed games that reinforce key math and literacy skills they may otherwise forget.
Story time kicks off on July 12 at 10:30 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Regional Library, featuring RiverDogs players, Charlie the RiverDog, CCPL’s Owlbert, and more provided info about the Summer Slugger program.
To further this partnership, CCPL and the Charleston RiverDogs are also collaborating for the CCPL Summer Reading program. Kids (ages four to 11) who achieve a five-hour reading level and teens (ages 12-18) who reach 500 points, will receive various prizes and incentives. These incentives include a voucher to redeem a ticket to the Celebrating Reading Night at the RiverDogs game on July 29.
