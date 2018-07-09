Author Jason Heller talks David Bowie, pop music, and sci-fi at the Library Society this month

click to enlarge Provided

Calling all children of the '70s: The Charleston Library Society is putting on a night that will more than satisfy your need for all things funkadelic on Thurs. July 26 at 6 p.m. Join Hugo Award winning author and music journalist Jason Heller as he leads a night of conversations and music in support of his latest book,Tickets are just $10 for non-members and $5 for members.Heller's book is a story outlining one of modern music's most exciting decades and one of the stars who made it happen: David Bowie.uses Bowie’s story as a lead narrative while intertwining the rise and fall of other stars throughout the decade to paint a picture of what the '70s music scene truly came to be.The Library Society's Leah Rhyne joins Heller for a conversation about writing, music, and, as Rhyne puts it, "god knows what other shenanigans." Oh yeah and did we mention the specialty cocktail and carefully curated playlist that round out the evening? Yeah, this is gonna be good.