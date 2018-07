Threshold Rep presents Shakespeare's 'The Tempest' starting Thurs. July 19

click to enlarge

Thought to be the last play Shakespeare wrote alone,will be performed by Threshold Repertory Theatre this July from Thurs. July 19-Sun. Aug. 12 as part of this year's Summer Shakespeare Workshop, taught and directed by Lorilyn Harper. General admission tickets are $25 and can be purchased online takes place on a remote island, where the sorcerer Prospero, rightful Duke of Milan, plots to restore his daughter Miranda to her rightful place using the power of manipulation. Nepotism at its finest, right? The play's title —— literally refers to the storm that causes Prospero's brother to become shipwrecked and marooned on an island.The Tempest is performed Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on select Sundays at 3 p.m.