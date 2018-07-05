Thursday, July 5, 2018
Threshold Rep presents Shakespeare's 'The Tempest' starting Thurs. July 19
Braving the storm
Posted
by City Paper Staff
on Thu, Jul 5, 2018 at 2:58 PM
Thought to be the last play Shakespeare wrote alone, The Tempest,
will be performed by Threshold Repertory Theatre this July from Thurs. July 19-Sun. Aug. 12 as part of this year's Summer Shakespeare Workshop, taught and directed by Lorilyn Harper. General admission tickets are $25 and can be purchased online
The Tempest
takes place on a remote island, where the sorcerer Prospero, rightful Duke of Milan, plots to restore his daughter Miranda to her rightful place using the power of manipulation. Nepotism at its finest, right? The play's title — The Tempest
— literally refers to the storm that causes Prospero's brother to become shipwrecked and marooned on an island.
The Tempest is performed Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on select Sundays at 3 p.m.
