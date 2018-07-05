Thursday, July 5, 2018

Redux offering free workshops for teens about Charleston monuments

What's monument worthy?

Posted by Francesca Mathewes on Thu, Jul 5, 2018 at 9:55 AM

This mural can be found across from Redux, on the John Dart Library. It was painted in honor of Cynthia Graham Hurd, who was one of the Emanuel 9.
  • This mural can be found across from Redux, on the John Dart Library. It was painted in honor of Cynthia Graham Hurd, who was one of the Emanuel 9.
There are few places better to talk about historical monuments than Charleston. The area has played an integral role in some of our nation's most formative conflicts and we’re not short of visual reminders. This July, Redux Contemporary Art Center is offering two free two-day youth workshops to unpack what these monuments are, what monuments mean to us, and what makes something "monument worthy."
Hannah Mooney, a graduate intern of Brown University will be leading the workshops at Redux. Students, ages 12-16, can join Mooney at Redux at the first session on July 10 and 12 or at session two on July 17 and 19, both running from 3-5:30 p.m. Students will spend the day touring the neighborhood around Redux, discussing the monuments they see and what makes them important in order to build their own monument as a final project for the workshop. Register at reduxstudios.org
