Redux offering free workshops for teens about Charleston monuments

CofC student exhibit debates alternatives to Calhoun monument for Marion Square

A tree of light sounds like a great alternative

Outshining the Shadows in Charleston's Marion Square, an exhibit from CofC architecture students, is now on display in Addlestone Library. The final course project for ARTH 396 (the Architecture of Memory), Outshining the Shadows features student designs for memorials, monuments, and counter-monuments, answering the sculpture of John C. Calhoun. The exhibit will be on display through the summer.

By Connelly Hardaway

Culture Shock