Tuesday, July 3, 2018
William Halsey and Otto Neumann works now on display at The George Gallery
"Historical importance of our mission"
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Tue, Jul 3, 2018 at 9:34 AM
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
"Masquerade," William Halsey.
The George Gallery, which is currently relocating from its spot on Bogard street to 54 Broad St., has added works on paper from both the William Halsey and Otto Neumann estates to its roster. In a press release the gallery says, "Given the focus of the gallery being on abstract and non-objective art that is inspired by the Abstract expressionist, we couldn’t pick two artists who hold up the historical importance of our mission more than these highly regarded and collected artists."
Halsey, a native Charlestonian, was once described by the director of the Greenville County Museum of Art as "a pioneer of abstract painting in the South and a nationally recognized talent." Neumann, a native of Heidelberg, Germany, was both an expressionist painter and printmaker, best known for his woodcuts and monotypes of human, animal, and abstract forms.
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
A piece by Otto Neumann.
The George Gallery will resume normal hours once it's settled into its Broad Street space. Follow along on Facebook
to stay up to date with the gallery.
