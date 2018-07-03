William Halsey and Otto Neumann works now on display at The George Gallery

George Gallery will move from Bogard to Broad Street in July

Moving on down

The George Gallery, currently located at 50 Bogard St., moves to 54 Broad St. this July, a space formerly occupied by both John Carroll Doyle Gallery and Ann Long Fine Art. In a press release George Gallery owner Anne Siegfried says, "I have long had tremendous respect for Ann Long and her business, and it is an honor to transition into the space."

By Connelly Hardaway

Culture Shock