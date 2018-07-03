Savannah Sweet Tease Burlesque brings cartoon-inspired show to The Sparrow

click to enlarge

If you've ever wanted to see your favorite cartoon characters — we're talking everyone from Bugs Bunny to Ursula — get down in a sexy burlesque show, then you'll want to head to The Sparrow on Sat. July 21 at 10 p.m.Savannah Sweet Tease presents Drawn This Way, a live action animated production that pays homage to your favorite cartoon characters. Tickets are only $10 and can be purchased at the door.This show features beloved Sweet Tease performers Rebel Belle, Rita D'LaVane, Butt Reynolds, Memento Mary, Regina Lee Snatch, Roxanna Darling, and Vesper Von Havoc. Master of ceremonies Skippy Spiral keeps the party going, along with a special guest appearance from Gabriella Maze.