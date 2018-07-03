Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Savannah Sweet Tease Burlesque brings cartoon-inspired show to The Sparrow

Featuring Butt Reynolds

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Jul 3, 2018 at 1:55 PM

If you've ever wanted to see your favorite cartoon characters — we're talking everyone from Bugs Bunny to Ursula — get down in a sexy burlesque show, then you'll want to head to The Sparrow on Sat. July 21 at 10 p.m.

Savannah Sweet Tease presents Drawn This Way, a live action animated production that pays homage to your favorite cartoon characters. Tickets are only $10 and can be purchased at the door.

This show features beloved Sweet Tease performers Rebel Belle, Rita D'LaVane, Butt Reynolds, Memento Mary, Regina Lee Snatch, Roxanna Darling, and Vesper Von Havoc. Master of ceremonies Skippy Spiral keeps the party going, along with a special guest appearance from Gabriella Maze.

Event Details Drawn This Way, A Burlesque Tribute to Cartoons
@ The Sparrow
1078 E. Montague Ave.
North Charleston
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., July 21, 10 p.m.
Price: $10
Dance and Festivals + Events
