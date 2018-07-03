Matt Monday speaks at the next Creative Mornings Charleston on July 20

click to enlarge
Today Creative Mornings Charleston (CMCHS), the monthly breakfast series featuring local speakers talking on a variety of topics, announced that hip-hop artist Matt Monday would be the next speaker. Monday's on the mic on Fri. July 20 at 8 a.m. at Cannon Green. As always, CMCHS is free to attend, just be sure to sign up in advance. Tickets go live on Mon. July 16
at 10 a.m.
This month's theme — shared by Creative Mornings chapters around the globe — is intention. We think that's pretty damn fitting for Monday, who does everything with intention, especially when it comes to creating his music. For an in-depth look at Monday's musical background and how he got to where he is today, we recommend checking out last week's City Paper cover
story, "Taking Notes."
For last week's story, Monday told CP
's Heath Ellison, "I know what black musicians here have gone through for me to even say these things. I've got to approach things a certain way to kind of uphold the prestigious legacy that Lonnie has started, that Charlton is continuing. And whether I want to or not, I'm a representation or extension of that, by just being a black musician or artist in this city."