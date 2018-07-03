Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Matt Monday speaks at the next Creative Mornings Charleston on July 20

"I'm a representation or extension of that, by just being a black musician in this city"

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Jul 3, 2018 at 11:36 AM

Today Creative Mornings Charleston (CMCHS), the monthly breakfast series featuring local speakers talking on a variety of topics, announced that hip-hop artist Matt Monday would be the next speaker. Monday's on the mic on Fri. July 20 at 8 a.m. at Cannon Green. As always, CMCHS is free to attend, just be sure to sign up in advance. Tickets go live on Mon. July 16 at 10 a.m.

This month's theme — shared by Creative Mornings chapters around the globe — is intention. We think that's pretty damn fitting for Monday, who does everything with intention, especially when it comes to creating his music. For an in-depth look at Monday's musical background and how he got to where he is today, we recommend checking out last week's City Paper cover story, "Taking Notes."

For last week's story, Monday told CP's Heath Ellison, "I know what black musicians here have gone through for me to even say these things. I've got to approach things a certain way to kind of uphold the prestigious legacy that Lonnie has started, that Charlton is continuing. And whether I want to or not, I'm a representation or extension of that, by just being a black musician or artist in this city."
Event Details Creative Mornings: Matt Monday
@ Cannon Green
103 Spring St
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., July 20, 8 a.m.
Price: Free to attend
