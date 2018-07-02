Monday, July 2, 2018

Gibbes Museum of Art expands hours and offers summer deals

Posted by Katie Lyons

Starting this Mon. July 2, The Gibbes Museum of Art will be open seven days a week. Due to an increased demand, the museum is now open on Mondays so you can get your art fix any day of the week. The activity-filled first floor is free and open to the public but tickets are needed to browse the second and third floor galleries. Through September, view internationally-renowned artist Radcliffe Bailey’s Pensive featuring sculptures, photographs, taxidermy, and more.

In addition to their new hours, the Gibbes has three current specials to take advantage of this summer. Mention the Kids Summer Special while buying your tickets through the end of August and get a free child ticket (ages four-17) with the purchase of an adult ticket. If buying tickets online, enter the code Summer2018.

Bank of America cardholders get free admission on the first Saturday and Sunday of the month. Just flash your debit card at the desk and enjoy the museum. Now through Labor Day, all active-duty military personnel and their families get free admission as part of the Blue Star Museum program. Blue Star Museums offers free admission to military personnel at museums across the country, all summer long.
The updated museum hours are: Mon., Tues., Thurs., Fri., Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wed., 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sun. 1-5 p.m.
