CCPL Write On! Literacy Festival hits Charleston this August

On Sat. Aug. 4 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Charleston County Public Libraries host a Write On! Literacy Festival at the Main Library. The event highlights Nic Stone, author of up-and-coming book; Grady Hendrix, known for his best-selling 2014 novel,and renowned children’s book editor, Hannah Barnaby.This all-ages festival will include additional author talks from comic writers, panel discussions, book signings, and an Innovation Zone where guests can "discover literacy in all its contexts and potential."With over 15 participating speakers, you can hear from Stone as she discusses "fiction for change," inspired by her first novel,, which is loosely based on a series of shooting deaths of African-American teenagers; join voiceover actor Johnny Heller, a guy who's got over 25 years of experience in the industry in voiceover, stage, TV, and stand-up comedy; and join Richard Garcia of the Poetry Society of South Carolina for a poetry workshop with guidance, prompts, and models.For those who want to grab a book, all sales will be handled by Blue Bicycle Books.