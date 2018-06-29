Friday, June 29, 2018

NCHS City Gallery presents female portraits and contemporary photographs in latest exhibit

Twice as nice

Posted by Francesca Mathewes on Fri, Jun 29, 2018 at 2:41 PM

click to enlarge Thomas Pickarski takes photos of abstract, natural forms. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Thomas Pickarski takes photos of abstract, natural forms.
The North Charleston City Gallery will be sporting a new exhibit come July 2, featuring paintings by Conway, S.C based artist Rachel Jones and contemporary photography by New York City artist Thomas Pickarski.

Jones’s collection entitled Washes Over Me is a collection of female portraits that focus on ‘jolie-laid’ a French description of non-traditional beauty. Pickarski will display his photo series, Floating Blue, which focuses on images of icebergs and icescapes, and the abstracted forms that exist in nature.

click to enlarge Check out female portraits from Rachel Jones at the City Gallery's latest exhibit. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Check out female portraits from Rachel Jones at the City Gallery's latest exhibit.
North Charleston City Gallery hours are Tuesdays 12-5 p.m., Wednesdays 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursdays 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The exhibit will run until July 31, and admission to the exhibit is free and open to the public. For more info on the artists or if you’re lookin’ to buy some art, call (843)740-5854.
Works by Rachel Jones & Thomas Pickarski
North Charleston City Gallery
International Blvd. (inside the Charleston Area Convention Center)
North Charleston
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Tuesdays, 12-5 p.m., Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursdays, 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Fridays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through July 30
Price: Free to attend
Visual Arts
Map

