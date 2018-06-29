NCHS City Gallery presents female portraits and contemporary photographs in latest exhibit

click to enlarge Provided

Thomas Pickarski takes photos of abstract, natural forms.



Check out female portraits from Rachel Jones at the City Gallery's latest exhibit.

The North Charleston City Gallery will be sporting a new exhibit come July 2, featuring paintings by Conway, S.C based artist Rachel Jones and contemporary photography by New York City artist Thomas Pickarski.Jones’s collection entitledis a collection of female portraits that focus on ‘jolie-laid’ a French description of non-traditional beauty. Pickarski will display his photo series,which focuses on images of icebergs and icescapes, and the abstracted forms that exist in nature.North Charleston City Gallery hours are Tuesdays 12-5 p.m., Wednesdays 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursdays 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The exhibit will run until July 31, and admission to the exhibit is free and open to the public. For more info on the artists or if you’re lookin’ to buy some art, call (843)740-5854.