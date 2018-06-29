College of Charleston's big new block letter sign is getting mixed reviews, but it'll definitely be a selfie landmark

America's 'Most Beautiful'
campus, College of Charleston, got a little facelift this week. Already, it's proven to be a little controversial.
During student orientation this week, CofC debuted a big new three-dimensional sign — and people don't really know what to think. The giant maroon letters spelling out "CofC" were placed on Rivers Green behind Addlestone Library where students study, hang out, and enjoy the sunshine.
College of Charleston's bold, sans serif marketing move has sparked a conversation on social media among current students and alumni. Commenters on Facebook
are calling the sign tacky, a waste of money, and an eyesore. One person said that CofC could have commissioned an art student to create a unique sculpture or mural instead of getting a generic sign. Another worried that the new addition will threaten CofC’s 'Most Beautiful' honor. Others are excited to take plenty of selfies in front of it and think it's a great addition for orientation week.
After taking some backlash on Twitter, CofC revealed, "This is a temporary installation. Plans for a permanent addition are being determined."
What do you think? Should the sign be permanent?
In a statement, College of Charleston spokesman Mike Robertson sought to allay apprehension about the new addition:
"The CofC letters are not a permanent installation. Made of plywood, this installation is a prototype for the College to evaluate the feasibility of installing a similar permanent installation on Rivers Green or elsewhere on campus. We are pleased that our College community is so passionate about how we celebrate our campus pride, and we will take all this feedback into consideration as we move forward in the evaluation process."