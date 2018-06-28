Thursday, June 28, 2018
Support the Unbound Ballet Project's upcoming performance at a fundraiser Fri. June 29
The art of dance
by Katie Lyons
on Thu, Jun 28, 2018 at 10:24 AM
Last summer Wellman produced Light Lines, an experiential dance show, at Reverb.
Help support the next installment of Crystal Wellman’s Unbound Ballet Project by attending a fundraising party on Fri. June 29 at 313 East Bay St. The party features performances from local dancers and musicians, live figure drawings, and a great silent auction. Guests can snack on deliciously curated small bites and special cocktails. Tickets are $25
or if you cannot attend and would still like to support Unbound, you can donate any amount online.
All of the money raised at this event will support the production and pay the dancers of Unbound Ballet's next project, Abyss
, which premieres at Woolfe Street Playhouse on Sat. Aug. 4. The Unbound Ballet Project is a contemporary ballet collective that uses non-traditional spaces in their choreography. Wellman creates all aspects of Unbound’s performances and relies on friends and dance lovers to fund and support their events.
