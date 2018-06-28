Thursday, June 28, 2018

Support the Unbound Ballet Project's upcoming performance at a fundraiser Fri. June 29

The art of dance

Posted by Katie Lyons on Thu, Jun 28, 2018 at 10:24 AM

click to enlarge Last summer Wellman produced Light Lines, an experiential dance show, at Reverb. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Last summer Wellman produced Light Lines, an experiential dance show, at Reverb.
Help support the next installment of Crystal Wellman’s Unbound Ballet Project by attending a fundraising party on Fri. June 29 at 313 East Bay St. The party features performances from local dancers and musicians, live figure drawings, and a great silent auction. Guests can snack on deliciously curated small bites and special cocktails. Tickets are $25 or if you cannot attend and would still like to support Unbound, you can donate any amount online.

All of the money raised at this event will support the production and pay the dancers of Unbound Ballet's next project, Abyss, which premieres at Woolfe Street Playhouse on Sat. Aug. 4. The Unbound Ballet Project is a contemporary ballet collective that uses non-traditional spaces in their choreography. Wellman creates all aspects of Unbound’s performances and relies on friends and dance lovers to fund and support their events.
Event Details Unbound Ballet Fundraiser
When: Fri., June 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Price: $25
Buy Tickets
Dance and Benefits + Fundraisers

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Events

  •  Unbound Ballet Fundraiser (Dance)

    • Fri., June 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m. $25
    • Buy Tickets

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS