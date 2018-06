Stage darling Kristin Chenoweth will grace the Gaillard Center on Oct. 6

Musical mainstay and iconic blonde person Kristin Chenoweth will bring her angelic voice to Charleston on Oct. 6 as part of the Gaillard Center's 2018-2019 season Broadway Series. Tickets are available now.Chenoweth, 49, won a Tony Award for her performance as Sally Brown inShe rose to even further prominence after originating the role of Glinda, the Good Witch of the South, inalongsidealumna Idina Menzel.The 4'11 Oklahoma-native has parlayed her stage success into multiple TV roles, including roles in, and setlist for her December show in Glassboro, N.J. features songs from her albums, selections from the musicalsand, and even a Whitney Houston cover by way of Dolly Parton ( you know the one ).Chenoweth released a collection of jazz and pop standards titledin 2016.