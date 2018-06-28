Stage darling Kristin Chenoweth will grace the Gaillard Center on Oct. 6
Good Witch vibes
Posted
by Adam Manno
on Thu, Jun 28, 2018 at 12:56 PM
Musical mainstay and iconic blonde person Kristin Chenoweth will bring her angelic voice to Charleston on Oct. 6 as part of the Gaillard Center's 2018-2019 season Broadway Series. Tickets are available now.
Chenoweth, 49, won a Tony Award for her performance as Sally Brown in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. She rose to even further prominence after originating the role of Glinda, the Good Witch of the South, in Wicked alongside Rent alumna Idina Menzel.
The 4'11 Oklahoma-native has parlayed her stage success into multiple TV roles, including roles in The West Wing, Pushing Daisies, and Glee.
A setlist for her December show in Glassboro, N.J. features songs from her albums, selections from the musicals Take A Chance and Wicked, and even a Whitney Houston cover by way of Dolly Parton (you know the one).
Chenoweth released a collection of jazz and pop standards titled The Art of Elegance in 2016.