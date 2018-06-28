Thursday, June 28, 2018
Calling future thespians: Threshold Rep hosts musical theater camp July 9-13
by Francesca Mathewes
on Thu, Jun 28, 2018 at 1:00 PM
If you’re a parent of a budding thespian and could use a few days without the makeshift theater that has taken over your living room all summer, Threshold Repertory Theatre is here for you. Along with award-winning children’s theater director Courtney Sarre and professional opera singer Diana Flaherty, Threshold is bringing a five-day musical theater camp for rising 4th-8th graders to Charleston from July 9-13.
The camp will focus on group and solo vocal work, choreography, character development, performance skills and will teach kids how to truly “tell the story” through performance art. The camp will run from 1:15-4:15 pm each day, and the week finishes with a blackbox performance for family and friends, to showcase the week’s worth of hard-work and skill building.
To sign up or find out more, visit thresholdrep.org/camp
