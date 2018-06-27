Lions, tigers, and bears surf too — at least in Kate Barattini's Animal Shred series

click to enlarge
Rabbit Hole Mediums
and Follyhood are stoked to announce the surf focused exhibition Animal Shred Part II
at Hed Hi Media on Fri. Aug. 10 from 7-11 p.m. Animal Shred Part II
is a continuation of artist Kate Barattini’s 2015 series, Animal Shred
, which explores the zoomorphic characteristics that surfers display while riding a wave by depicting an animal head on a surfers body. Her 10 playful and inventive new works include a tiger inside a barrel and a moose walking through the snow with a wetsuit and a board under his arm.
Barattini has partnered with talented water photographer and her frequent collaborator Justin Morris for the event and his surf photography will also be on display. Stop by Hed Hi for a visual feast of beautiful surf-related art, live music by See Water, plenty of cold PBR and complimentary smoked hot dogs and vegan carrot dogs to snack on.
Ten percent of all the proceeds from the event will go directly to water-loving non-profits, Y2O (Youth to Ocean) and Charleston Waterkeeper. Any print or T-shirt purchased will get you a raffle ticket to win either an original Animal Shred
painting or a canvas photograph.