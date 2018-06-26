Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Sweetgrass Artist Mary Jackson honored by American Craft Council
Weaving stories
by Katie Lyons
on Tue, Jun 26, 2018 at 10:09 AM
Mary Jackson is the founding member of the Mt. Pleasant Sweetgrass Basket Makers' Association.
Sweetgrass artist and Lowcountry legend Mary Jackson is world-renowned for her beautiful baskets. In 2008, she was named a MacArthur Fellow and received the prestigious “genius grant.” And now, Jackson has just been elected to the American Craft Council
’s College of Fellows and was one of eight recipients of the 2018 American Craft Awards, which honors artists who’ve made an outstanding contribution to the crafts in America.
In addition to working in her North Charleston studio, Jackson is a founding member of the Mt. Pleasant Sweetgrass Basket Makers’ Association, which fights to protect the local and regional resources needed for sweetgrass baskets. Her large-scale work titled "Never Again," is currently on display at the Gibbes Museum of Art and is the largest basket of its kind at 42-inches in diameter. Visit the museum and stroll through the second floor contemporary art gallery which was named permanently in her honor in 2016.
Mary Jackson's large-scale work, 'Never Again,' is the largest basket of its kind, currently on display at the Gibbes.
