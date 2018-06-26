Tuesday, June 26, 2018

CofC offers week-long summer course for high school students on topic of social justice

With liberty and justice for all

Posted by Francesca Mathewes on Tue, Jun 26, 2018 at 9:51 AM

click to enlarge with_liberty_and_justice_for_all_poster.jpg
In today’s increasingly complex and highly polarized political climate, it can be easy to lose sight of what this country was intended to be: a place of freedom, equality, and justice for all. From July 16-20, the College of Charleston Honors College is launching a week-long course for high school students to explore just how well this message is being manifested in today’s world.

The course, With Liberty and Justice for All: Deconstructing the American Promise, will focus on social justice in contemporary America through interdisciplinary, experiential learning; readings; and discussions surrounding the idea of what constitutes a “just” society. The course will discuss housing, food security, employment, and many more subjects in a hands-on approach.

The week-long course will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, and has a $500 fee at registration. Students can apply online. 

