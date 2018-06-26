CofC offers week-long summer course for high school students on topic of social justice

click to enlarge
In today’s increasingly complex and highly polarized political climate, it can be easy to lose sight of what this country was intended to be: a place of freedom, equality, and justice for all. From July 16-20, the College of Charleston Honors College is launching a week-long course for high school students to explore just how well this message is being manifested in today’s world.
The course, With Liberty and Justice for All: Deconstructing the American Promise, will focus on social justice in contemporary America through interdisciplinary, experiential learning; readings; and discussions surrounding the idea of what constitutes a “just” society. The course will discuss housing, food security, employment, and many more subjects in a hands-on approach.
The week-long course will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, and has a $500 fee at registration. Students can apply
online.