Check out Gaillard Center's new sound system at the Wed. June 27 Bruce Hornsby concert

Head inside the Gaillard for new and improved sounds in the Martha and John M. Rivers performance hall.
Yesterday the Gaillard Center announced that a new sound system is currently being installed in the Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall, and will be ready to go for tomorrow's concert featuring Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers and the Wood Brothers. You can still purchase tickets
to that concert, too, if your ears are dying to check out this new and improved sound system.
The new speaker system is designed by d&b Audiotechnik and installed by Spectrum Sound of Nashville.
In a press release, the Gaillard says that while the performance hall was originally "exquisitely designed for unamplified music," the sounds have been "less than optimal for amplified music." With the new system, "the sound will be a warm, true, more natural sound."
The Gaillard Center asserts that, "Audiences will experience the difference through acoustic engineering utilizing the latest in array processing technology." This tech uses a drawing of the hall and adjusts to the signal to each speaker, ensuring the same experience in each seat.