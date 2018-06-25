Works by Christine Bush Roman explore mental illness, postpartum depression, and a life out of balance

click to enlarge Provided

Christine Bush Roman explores "a life out of balance" in her series of works, Disconnected.

"Garden Walk."

"Garden Walk."

This Fri. June 29 from 5-7 p.m. head to City Gallery for the opening of Christine Bush Roman's latest collection of works,. This show features pieces that "explore postpartum depression, mental illness, and a life out of balance, while examining the web of issues that lead to detachments from one another and the natural world. ... The works insuggest a longing to reconnect and refocus while remaining stuck in the trappings of the American Dream."The reception is free and open to the public, and will be on display through Sun. Aug. 5.In a press release Roman says, "My paintings are filled with symbols that serve to create a narrative about emotion, behavior, and our wavering relationships with reality. I try to depict the sensations of mental illness and I try to depict the chaotic mind of someone with autism or a sensory disorder. There is an immense amount of pressure for everyone to fit into modern society in a very specific way, especially for children who are autistic or experience issues like anxiety or depression. Our world, which feels ever more unstable, heightens the insecurity and urgency to find our place on this planet."features over four dozen multi-media abstract works which are installed to accommodate interactive engagement with the artist. Roman will visit the gallery throughout the exhibit's duration, including on July 15 at 2 p.m., for an artist's talk.