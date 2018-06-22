Join S.C. novelists and poets at the Lowcountry Writing Conference on Sat. June 30

Friday, June 22, 2018
Posted
by Katie Lyons
on Fri, Jun 22, 2018 at 2:21 PM
Novelist Bren McClain hosts a workshop about developing characters during this special conference.
On Sat. June 30, join novelists, poets, and literary lovers at the Lowcountry Writing Conference
at the historic Circular Congregational Church. From 12-5 p.m., attendees can attend workshops, listen to keynote speakers and poetry performances, or network with fellow writers.
Novelist Bren McClain is hosting a workshop about character development. Come with a character in mind and McClain will guide you in the process of making them more deeply human. Other workshops will be hosted by Palmetto Publishing Group, poet Derek Berry, and executive director of the Pat Conroy Literary Center Jonathan Haupt.
After the conference, a reception will follow at Buxton Books from 5-6:30 p.m. and authors McClain and Berry will be signing copies of their books while attendees sip on free beer and wine. Registration for the conference is $25 for South Carolina Writing Association members and students with ID or $30 for non-members.
