Friday, June 22, 2018

Join S.C. novelists and poets at the Lowcountry Writing Conference on Sat. June 30

Calling aspiring authors

Posted by Katie Lyons on Fri, Jun 22, 2018 at 2:21 PM

click to enlarge Novelist Bren McClain hosts a workshop about developing characters during this special conference. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Novelist Bren McClain hosts a workshop about developing characters during this special conference.
On Sat. June 30, join novelists, poets, and literary lovers at the Lowcountry Writing Conference at the historic Circular Congregational Church. From 12-5 p.m., attendees can attend workshops, listen to keynote speakers and poetry performances, or network with fellow writers.

Novelist Bren McClain is hosting a workshop about character development. Come with a character in mind and McClain will guide you in the process of making them more deeply human. Other workshops will be hosted by Palmetto Publishing Group, poet Derek Berry, and executive director of the Pat Conroy Literary Center Jonathan Haupt.

After the conference, a reception will follow at Buxton Books from 5-6:30 p.m. and authors McClain and Berry will be signing copies of their books while attendees sip on free beer and wine. Registration for the conference is $25 for South Carolina Writing Association members and students with ID or $30 for non-members.
Event Details Lowcountry Writing Conference
@ Circular Congregational Church
150 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., June 30, 12-5 p.m.
Price: $25+
Buy Tickets
Books + Poetry and Festivals + Events
Map

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Lowcountry Writing Conference @ Circular Congregational Church

    • Sat., June 30, 12-5 p.m. $25+
    • Buy Tickets

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS