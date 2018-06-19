13 years after his first City Paper cover, David Sedaris will be back in Charleston next April

click to enlarge
It's hard to believe that it's been over a decade since City Paper
proudly featured renowned humor writer David Sedaris on our cover, but here we are. Today the Gaillard Center announced that Sedaris heads to the Lowcountry on April 23, 2019 — giving you just enough time to snag your tickets, which go on sale to the public on Fri. July 13. Tickets start at $43.
Sedaris has visited Charleston since that '06 cover story (we we even wrote another cover story in '07
), stopping by Blue Bicycle Books in 2010, the Charleston Music Hall in 2013, and the Gaillard Center in 2016. So while his visit next year isn't unexpected, it's always a nice surprise to hear from the man known for his incisive social commentary.
Last month Sedaris was a guest on Stephen Colbert's The Late Show
, talking about his new book, Calypso
, and some upcoming college commencement speeches he'd been asked to give. He tells Colbert, "It kinda makes you wonder, 'What do I know?'" Sedaris also warns against parents urging their kids to have a backup plan (especially, ya know, students of the arts). He says, "If you find something to fall back on ... you're gonna fall back."
Hear, hear Sedaris.
If you want a preview of Sedaris' sardonic wit, check out Calypso
, described as the writer's "most deeply personal and darkly hilarious book."