Magnolia Plantation and Gardens' History Fair returns this July

Learn how tools of the trade were made back in the day.

If you want to learn more about Lowcountry history, Sat. July 7 is your chance to mix and mingle with the people who promote and preserve it at Magnolia Gardens’ History Fair. Everyone is welcome to come learn; the event was designed for both amateur and serious historians — as well as kids. From 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., dozens of organizations that promote history in the Lowcountry such as the Charleston Artist Guild and the Gullah Geechee National Heritage Corridor will set up shop in the gardens to educate attendees about Charleston’s history.Keep an eye out for storyteller Kitty Wilson-Evans, who portrays an 18th century enslaved woman named Kessie and will be in the History Room at the Main House. Master brick maker Rick Owens will be demonstrating early brick-making techniques and there will be a performance of “Inalienable Rights: Living History Through the Eyes of the Enslaved” with cooking and chair-making demonstrations and storytellers. The performance is presented by the Slave Dwelling Project, an organization that works to identify and assist property owners to preserve extant slave dwellings.On the night before the fair, Fri. July 6, join Magnolia history consultant and Slave Dwelling Project founder Joseph McGill for a sleepover in the former slave cabins. He will discuss the need to preserve slave dwellings as everyone sits around a campfire. Email slavedwellingproject@gmail.com to register by June 29.The History Fair is open to the public and is included with a general admission ticket to the Gardens. In an effort to show appreciation to local teachers and school faculty, teachers and their immediate family will receive free garden admission.