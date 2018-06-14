Thursday, June 14, 2018

Riverfront Park's Persephone sculpture gets a major glow up

Lookin' good girl

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Jun 14, 2018 at 11:28 AM


Yesterday the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department Instagrammed a picture of a very special lady — Persephone, a bronze sculpture from Marshall Fredericks on loan to the North Charleston from the Gibbes — getting a major glow up. In the 'gram you can see Persephone pre-renovation looking a little, well, green. Follow along to see our favorite queen of the underworld returned to her original glory.

Location Details Riverfront Park
1001 Everglades Dr.
North Charleston, SC
(843) 740-5814
General Location and Attraction
Map

