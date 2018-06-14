Thursday, June 14, 2018
Riverfront Park's Persephone sculpture gets a major glow up
Lookin' good girl
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Jun 14, 2018 at 11:28 AM
Yesterday the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department Instagrammed a picture of a very special lady — Persephone, a bronze sculpture from Marshall Fredericks on loan to the North Charleston from the Gibbes — getting a major glow up. In the 'gram you can see Persephone pre-renovation looking a little, well, green. Follow along
to see our favorite queen of the underworld returned to her original glory.
