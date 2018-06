Riverfront Park's Persephone sculpture gets a major glow up

A post shared by N Charleston Cultural Arts (@nchasarts) on Jun 13, 2018 at 6:32am PDT

Yesterday the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department Instagrammed a picture of a very special lady — Persephone, a bronze sculpture from Marshall Fredericks on loan to the North Charleston from the Gibbes — getting a major glow up. In the 'gram you can see Persephone pre-renovation looking a little, well, green. Follow along to see our favorite queen of the underworld returned to her original glory.