The North Charleston's Summer Children's Theater promises hip-hop, comedy, and audience participation

Cutright and Ike Hill of JustHIS League Music Group



If you’re looking for uplifting, good music and something to do with the kids this summer, look no further than North Charleston’s Summer Children’s Theatre presentations. The first two performances of the season will take place Fri., June 29, at 10 a.m. at Northwoods Park and Recreation Center, and then again in the afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Danny Jones Recreation Center.

Both performances will feature R.A.P — Realize Anything’s Possible, performed by Cutright and Ike Hill, members of the JustHIS League Music Group (JHLMG), which combines hip-hop, comedy, and audience participation to create a performance that seeks to inspire youth with messages about respecting each other’s differences, working past obstacles, self discipline, and even discussing issues like literacy.



JHLMG is a Charlotte-based organization comprised of musicians, ministers, and other artists and community leaders who travel across the country spreading positive messages to people of all ages and backgrounds, but focus on supporting disadvantaged youth in North and South Carolina.

Daycares, camps, youth groups, families and individuals are all encouraged to attend either or both of the June 29 performances. Tickets are $2 per child; accompanying adults and parking are free.