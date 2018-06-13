Listen to art-inspired poetry and jazz Wed. June 20 at the Gibbes

click to enlarge Jennifer Smith

Amaker and Baxter

Get ready for the ultimate cultural summer mashup: the Gibbes Museum and Charleston Jazz partner up for a poetry and jazz performance on Wed. June 20 at 6 p.m. The evening features Charleston’s poet laureate Marcus Amaker and Grammy nominated musician/producer Quentin E. Baxter, who will present original compositions inspired by the art currently on display in the museum.

This isn’t the artists’ first collab: previously, the duo put out spoken word and jazz albums including The New Foundation and empath. Additionally, Amaker has been featured on TedXCharleston, PBS Newshour, A&E Network and was named one of Charleston’s 50 Most Influential People by Charleston Business Magazine; Baxter is currently on a worldwide tour with a star-studded crew comprised of Rene Marie, Freddy Cole, and Ranky Tanky.

Tickets are $20 for members, $25 non-members, and $10 with a valid student/faculty ID.