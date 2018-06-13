Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Listen to art-inspired poetry and jazz Wed. June 20 at the Gibbes

Brush strokes, key notes, and free verse

Posted by Francesca Mathewes on Wed, Jun 13, 2018 at 1:54 PM

click to enlarge Amaker and Baxter - JENNIFER SMITH
  • Jennifer Smith
  • Amaker and Baxter

Get ready for the ultimate cultural summer mashup: the Gibbes Museum and Charleston Jazz partner up for a poetry and jazz performance on Wed. June 20 at 6 p.m. The evening features Charleston’s poet laureate Marcus Amaker and Grammy nominated musician/producer Quentin E. Baxter, who will present original compositions inspired by the art currently on display in the museum.


This isn’t the artists’ first collab: previously, the duo put out spoken word and jazz albums including The New Foundation and empath. Additionally, Amaker has been featured on TedXCharleston, PBS Newshour, A&E Network and was named one of Charleston’s 50 Most Influential People by Charleston Business Magazine; Baxter is currently on a worldwide tour with a star-studded crew comprised of Rene Marie, Freddy Cole, and Ranky Tanky.


Tickets are $20 for members, $25 non-members, and $10 with a valid student/faculty ID.

Event Details The Art of Jazz: Marcus Amaker and Quentin Baxter
@ Gibbes Museum of Art
135 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Wed., June 20, 6-7 p.m.
Price: $20 for Members; $25 for Non-Members; $10 for Students/Faculty
Concert Music
Map

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    The Art of Jazz: Marcus Amaker and Quentin Baxter @ Gibbes Museum of Art

    • Wed., June 20, 6-7 p.m. $20 for Members; $25 for Non-Members; $10 for Students/Faculty

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS