Creekside Comedy Night returns with headliner Andy Forrester on Sat. June 30
Crackin' up on the creek
by Francesca Mathewes
on Wed, Jun 13, 2018 at 10:01 AM
Andy Forrester headlines this comedy night at Creekside.
Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse’s popular Creekside Comedy Night is back on Sat. June 30 at 9 p.m., with a lineup that will leave first time and long time Comedy Night-ers alike with sore ribs, courtesy of host and emcee Keith Dee. With a lineup this good, tickets will sell out fast, and you can grab yours for $10
online.
Headliner Andy Forrester has spent the past 20 years cracking up audiences around the country. His energy and eccentricity have placed him among the likes of Louie Anderson, Jimmie “JJ” Walker, Paul Reiser, and many others, in addition to his first TV performance on Pure-Flix Comedy Allstars and smashing appearances at comedy festivals all over the South.
Charleston comic Vince Fabra, a finalist in the 2016 Charleston Stand-Up Competition, and Charlotte-based comedian Lauren Ansley will also be featured.
