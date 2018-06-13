Creekside Comedy Night returns with headliner Andy Forrester on Sat. June 30

Keith "Big Daddy" Dee presents killer comedy showcases around town

Funny Business

"I've always been a class clown kind of guy," says Keith Dee, local stand-up comedian and host of comedy nights at Creekside Kitchen and SportsBook of Charleston. It was this sense of humor — be it cracking jokes with friends or appreciating a good pun — that finally took its hold on Dee. It only took five decades or so.

By Connelly Hardaway

Features