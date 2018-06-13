Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Creekside Comedy Night returns with headliner Andy Forrester on Sat. June 30

Crackin' up on the creek

Posted by Francesca Mathewes on Wed, Jun 13, 2018 at 10:01 AM

click to enlarge Andy Forrester headlines this comedy night at Creekside. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Andy Forrester headlines this comedy night at Creekside.
Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse’s popular Creekside Comedy Night is back on Sat. June 30 at 9 p.m., with a lineup that will leave first time and long time Comedy Night-ers alike with sore ribs, courtesy of host and emcee Keith Dee. With a lineup this good, tickets will sell out fast, and you can grab yours for $10 online.
Related Keith "Big Daddy" Dee presents killer comedy showcases around town: Funny Business
Keith "Big Daddy" Dee presents killer comedy showcases around town
Funny Business
"I've always been a class clown kind of guy," says Keith Dee, local stand-up comedian and host of comedy nights at Creekside Kitchen and SportsBook of Charleston. It was this sense of humor — be it cracking jokes with friends or appreciating a good pun — that finally took its hold on Dee. It only took five decades or so.
By Connelly Hardaway
Features
Headliner Andy Forrester has spent the past 20 years cracking up audiences around the country. His energy and eccentricity have placed him among the likes of Louie Anderson, Jimmie “JJ” Walker, Paul Reiser, and many others, in addition to his first TV performance on Pure-Flix Comedy Allstars and smashing appearances at comedy festivals all over the South.

Charleston comic Vince Fabra, a finalist in the 2016 Charleston Stand-Up Competition, and Charlotte-based comedian Lauren Ansley will also be featured.
Event Details Creekside Comedy Night: Andy Forrester
@ Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse
2600 Savannah Hwy
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., June 30, 9 p.m.
Price: $10
Buy Tickets
Comedy
Map

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Creekside Comedy Night: Andy Forrester @ Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse

    • Sat., June 30, 9 p.m. $10
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS