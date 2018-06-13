Charleston to Charleston Literary Fest returns for a second year this November

click to enlarge
Get literary with this year's Charleston to Charleston festival.
If you like to read, get excited. This fall, Charleston to Charleston
will return for its second annual literary festival from Nov. 8-11, 2018. The festival is associated with the Charleston Farmhouse in Sussex, England, home to the Charleston Festival, which is one of the premier literary fests of England. The Charleston Festival is teaming up with Charleston Library Society, a major cultural and intellectual influence in South Carolina, to unite writers, readers, and thinkers from across the globe into a weekend of cultural celebration and sharing.
The festival will include guest speakers, panels, featuring renowned artists, authors and intellectuals, such as NBC and Today’s Earl Spencer, and Vanity Fair and The New Yorker’s Tina Brown. Everything is goin’ down in the Beaux Arts Building of the Charleston Library Society and in the Dock Street Theatre.
You can get your event tickets right now
online, or by calling the ticketing office at (843) 723-9912. Individual session tickets will be available in July.